Bombers Hope to Pack the Park With Lower Price Tickets

An empty C.O. Brown Stadium will be filled again with the familiar sounds of baseball this summer as the Battle Creek Bombers are set to return home for the first time since 2019.

On May 3rd, the Bombers announced a step back in time in several ways. The first - returning to their home of C.O. Brown Stadium for the first time since the 2019 season. The Bomb Squad spent their Northwoods League summer at Homer Stryker Field, home of their rival and league co-owned Kalamazoo Growlers, and the once-promotional turned full-time team in 2020 - the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies. They were part of the Southern Michigan pod of the Northwoods League, allowing limited fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bombers were not allowed to play at home after the Calhoun County Public Health Department did not allow games at their normal home.

The second part of their step back in time is honoring 15 seasons in the Northwoods League and rolling back ticket prices for several areas in the ballpark. The general bleacher seats will go for $7 this season, the price of bleacher tickets in 2017. The Budweiser Party Deck will also be scaled back to $19 tickets for Friday and Saturday games (a total of eight games). As an added bonus for those that purchased the Advia Credit Union 5-Game Pack, a sixth-game will be added on for free. The pack includes all-inclusive food and beverage and the best seats at C.O. Brown.

Speaking of concessions, prices are also being scaled back on beer by 50 percent. The return of Thirsty Thursday is planned as well with $1 beer (five games on four dates in 2021).

The Bombers will open the 2021 season on Memorial Day (May 31st) as they welcome the Growlers to town to open a two-game set. All home games are at 6:35pm Monday through Saturday. All Sunday games begin at 1:35pm, including their home contest with the Kokomo Jackrabbits on July 4th. A promotional schedule is slated to be announced next week.