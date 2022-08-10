This Sunday, August 14th at 5:05 p.m. the Kalamazoo Growlers have their first chance to make a run for a championship title since the team last won in the post-season back in 2018. The Growlers punched their ticket to the playoffs with a strong first half of the season to win the Great Lakes East 1st half championship. It's also the first time in 8 seasons that the team has done that. It looks like there will be a Michigan showdown with the in-state rivalry against the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

The Pit Spitters have been a force since becoming a team, having won 2 of the last 3 championships, and are the favorite to win again this year. No one is giving the Growlers a chance to win, but the team has said they're ready to shock summer college baseball. Winning this series and an NWL championship would mean so much to this organization and this city, as Kalamazoo hasn't had a championship since 2005 when the Kings won their only championship in their existence. Kalamazoo has proven to have one of the best fan bases in the country with a top 5 attendance in Summer College baseball and this is something the organization says they owe their fans.

Encouragement From The Owner

Owner of the Growlers, Brian Colopy is confident in the Growlers and their chances to take home their first title ever:

I'm so proud of our players and staff for getting us into the playoff once again. This team has worked so hard all year and no one deserves to win a championship more than this group of guys. We have the best fanbase in the Northwoods League and our fans deserve so much credit for supporting our team to get to this point. I can't wait to watch this team take on some of the best teams in summer college baseball.