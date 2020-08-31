Bronson Healthcare – Online Wellness and Virtual Cooking Classes

These months have certainly been a challenge for a lot of people. Stress makes the body crave carbohydrates, and that can lead to stored fat and a sluggish feeling. Plus, people are moving around a whole lot less by working from home and not having their normal routines. By now you've probably heard of the "COVID 15," the fifteen pounds you didn't mean to gain since mid-March when gyms closed and we reached for that quick burger and fries instead of that roasted chicken breast with broccoli. The folks at Bronson Healthcare want to help you get back on track with healthy eating and exercise. That's why they're setting up virtual workouts and cooking demonstrations to show you how easy it is to add wellness to your life. All classes are free, however you must register in advance by emailing hintoni@bronsonhg.org, unless otherwise specified. Their September calendar boasts 4 cooking demos and one workout that's perfect for every member of the family

Cooking Demos:

Wednesday, September 2nd (2:00-2:45pm) - Don't just learn about the many health benefits of cabbage, learn to make Sweet and Spicy Stir-Fried Cabbage with Chicken Sausage (email amynichols@areaagencyonaging.org to register)

Thursday, September 10th (9:00am-9:45am) - Kitchen to Table in 15 Minutes. Healthy cooking doesn't have to take all day. You'll learn tips and shortcuts to doing away with at least one excuse why you can't eat healthily; time. Also, receive five quick and healthy recipes

Wednesday, September 16th (2:00-2:45pm) - The evenings are starting to get a little chillier, so it's time to snuggle up with Warm Drinks and Happy Faces. (Register with amynichols@areaagencyonaging.org).

Thursday, September 24th (5:00pm to 6:00pm) - We all love some chips and dips, but the store-bought ones are usually filled with fat and too much sodium. Dips Galore will teach you how to make good-for-you versions of your favorite dips without skimping on taste. You can even bring these new, healthier dips to your next socially-distanced backyard bbq (no one has to know it's good for you)!

Workout Demos:

Thursday, September 3rd (9:00-9:30am) - Move, Breathe, and Laugh Your Way to Better Health. This class focuses on building strength and balance with a few lighthearted jokes thrown in just for fun. It's a perfect class for the whole family.

And remember, you've got to get your heart rate up for a half-hour every day. That can be anything from walking briskly to jogging, to biking - so you don't need a lot of equipment to start getting healthier... just a nice Michigan day.