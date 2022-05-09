Bronson Offering Big Bucks To Nurses To Work Inter-Hospital Rotations

Nurses will tell you they're not in it for the money, but Bronson's new traveling nurse program is certainly making it a lucrative option just the same. There are limitations, like it is a short term contract and you have to be able to work in a rotation of hospitals. The pay is $70/hour for day-shifts and $90/hour on the night-shift. (You work three 12 hours shifts a week, including every other weekend and holidays.) But doing a little math, the annual salary works out to somewhere between $130,000 and $168,000 on an annual basis.

Get our free mobile app

As WOOD-TV says, "it’s going to work like an external travel nursing employment agency, Bronson said, which means it will have “premium pay” but limited benefits on a six-month contract."

The question then becomes what kind of nursing demographic does this kind of work schedule appeal to?

Bronson Battle Creek Hospital: 228-bed community hospital in Battle Creek

Bronson Methodist Hospital: 434-bed tertiary hospital & Level I Trauma Center in Kalamazoo

Bronson LakeView Hospital: 26-bed critical access hospital in Paw Paw

Bronson South Haven Hospital: 8-bed rural hospital in South Haven

Bronson Commons: 100-bed skilled nursing and rehab center in Mattawan

Bronson says "Travel nursing assignments last at least two weeks, however, may be longer based on need. At the start of every month, you receive a four-week schedule, so you know where you will be stationed ahead of time. Critical Care RNs will rotate only between Bronson's four hospitals. Med/Surg RNs will rotate between all hospitals, as well as Bronson Commons (a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility).

The link to apply is here.

Michigan Moms