Calhoun County Breaking Records for Concealed Pistol Permits

Calhoun County Clerk-Register Kimberly Hinkley was a guest on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins to discuss registrations, reforms, CPL permits, and newoptions for people to get marriage licenses.

Record numbers are getting concealed pistol licenses

Hinkley said you must be a resident of Michigan for at least six months, and then take an NRA-certified class. “Bring that certificate along with a filled-out application to our office and apply.” She said that the first license is good for four and a half to five years, depending on when your birthday falls with the time you apply.

“It’s been amazing. We've been keeping stats since 2014 and 2020 was our largest year ever. We had 2999 applicants, and that's a combination of renewal and new applications. Just when I thought everybody in the county already had their CPL, we're seeing more and more people applying every day. Through August of this year already we're at 2161. So we're looking at another record-breaking year when it comes to people applying or renewing their concealed pistol licenses.”

Voter Registration

September is National Voter Registration Month and September 28 is National Voter Registration Day.

It started in 2002 as a nonpartisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements.

Hinkley clarified the process for voting and registering in Michigan. “Residents can register to vote in person up to 8 p.m. on Election Day at their city or township clerk’s office. Residents can also register online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by mail at least 15 days before an election. In the 14 days leading up to an election and on Election Day, voters must register in person to vote in the election.”

Who Can Register to Vote?

To be eligible to register to vote you must be:

A Michigan resident (at the time you register) and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days (when you vote)

A United States citizen

At least 18 years of age (when you vote)

Not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison

Hinkley said residents must provide proof of eligibility and residency to register if registering 14 days before an election, including Election Day. Documents submitted as proof of residency must include the voter’s name and current address. Digital copies of documents are accepted. Such documents can include:

Michigan driver’s license or state ID

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Paycheck or government check

Another government document

November 2nd, 2021 Ballot

Hinkley said there won’t be a major statewide or federal election in November of 2021, but there will be bond issues in several area school districts. “On November 2nd Battle Creek Public Schools, Marshall Public Schools, and Pennfield Public Schools will have bonding proposals on the ballot, and Tekonsha Community Schools has an operating millage.”

Online marriage license application

Hinkley says her office has been working with their vendors to become one of the first counties in Michigan to offer an online marriage application. “We're really excited about this. We've been working on it for about a year now, and we launched it live on August 20th. We've had about 15 marriage license applications online so far. People in Calhoun County can sit in their jammies at 9:00 o'clock at night and apply for their marriage license. We'll see it the next morning when we come to the office. We'll proof it. The couple will make an appointment, and come into the office to pick up their marriage license. And hopefully, many years of happy wedded bliss with that.” Hinkley says blood tests have not been required with marriage licenses for many years.”

“And then also in conjunction with that project, we are in the process of giving people the option to request a certified copy of their birth, marriage, or death certificate online. “

Hinkley said the improvements were made with the approval of the Board of Commissioners and county administration to use ARPA funds to make it happen.