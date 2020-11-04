Calhoun Voters Show Big Support for County Government

A lot of election results are still up in the air, but Calhoun County voters were decisive in their support of the current county government.

"I think it's a huge vote of confidence for the job that we've been doing in Calhoun County government, " said Board Chairman Steve Frisbie.

Frisbie, a Republican, is also the vice-chairman of the Calhoun County GOP. "From my perspective, when you step back and look at what was accomplished last night , everything that happened in the 2016 election happened again in the county. The GOP had a phenomenal night," said Frisbie. "We appreciate the support of all the voters."

All of the current top Calhoun County officials, all Republicans, were elected by wide margins.

Prosecuting Attorney Dave Gilbert

Treasurer Brian Wensauer

Clerk-Register Kim Hinkley

Sheriff Steve Hinkley.

Both Hinkleys, husband, and wife, were appointed earlier in the year to finish the terms of retiring officials. This was their first election and each wins a 4-year term.

Republican Ron Smith was elected as Calhoun County’s new Water Recourses Commissioner.

All seven Calhoun County Board members faced challenges. All seven were re-elected. Five Republicans won their races:

District 1 Kathy-Sue Vette

District 4 Steve Frisbie (Board Chairman)

District 5 Derek King

District 6 Tommy Miller

District 7 Gary Tompkins

Two Democrats were re-elected:

District 2 Rochelle Hatcher

District 3 Jake Smith

Smith was challenged by Battle Creek realtor Herman “Chip” Spranger. Spranger had a decisive, several hundred vote lead in that race for most of the night. Once the totals were re-posted around 5am to include the absentee votes, Smith won by 790 votes.

5th District Commissioner Derek King won re-election in decisive fashion, garnering 7,338 votes, or 72% of the vote. "2020 was an election never seen before," said King. "Once again Calhoun went predominately red. I’m flattered for the support. I think i can speak for us all we just want to do our jobs for the 135,000-plus residents of this county in a bipartisan way. We have yet to see the full effect of the pandemic so I’m sure there will still be plenty of challenges moving into the next term."