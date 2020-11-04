Calhoun Voters Show Big Support for County Government
A lot of election results are still up in the air, but Calhoun County voters were decisive in their support of the current county government.
"I think it's a huge vote of confidence for the job that we've been doing in Calhoun County government, " said Board Chairman Steve Frisbie.
Frisbie, a Republican, is also the vice-chairman of the Calhoun County GOP. "From my perspective, when you step back and look at what was accomplished last night , everything that happened in the 2016 election happened again in the county. The GOP had a phenomenal night," said Frisbie. "We appreciate the support of all the voters."
All of the current top Calhoun County officials, all Republicans, were elected by wide margins.
- Prosecuting Attorney Dave Gilbert
- Treasurer Brian Wensauer
- Clerk-Register Kim Hinkley
- Sheriff Steve Hinkley.
Both Hinkleys, husband, and wife, were appointed earlier in the year to finish the terms of retiring officials. This was their first election and each wins a 4-year term.
Republican Ron Smith was elected as Calhoun County’s new Water Recourses Commissioner.
All seven Calhoun County Board members faced challenges. All seven were re-elected. Five Republicans won their races:
- District 1 Kathy-Sue Vette
- District 4 Steve Frisbie (Board Chairman)
- District 5 Derek King
- District 6 Tommy Miller
- District 7 Gary Tompkins
Two Democrats were re-elected:
- District 2 Rochelle Hatcher
- District 3 Jake Smith
Smith was challenged by Battle Creek realtor Herman “Chip” Spranger. Spranger had a decisive, several hundred vote lead in that race for most of the night. Once the totals were re-posted around 5am to include the absentee votes, Smith won by 790 votes.
5th District Commissioner Derek King won re-election in decisive fashion, garnering 7,338 votes, or 72% of the vote. "2020 was an election never seen before," said King. "Once again Calhoun went predominately red. I’m flattered for the support. I think i can speak for us all we just want to do our jobs for the 135,000-plus residents of this county in a bipartisan way. We have yet to see the full effect of the pandemic so I’m sure there will still be plenty of challenges moving into the next term."