Opportunities to Serve on Election Day

Would you like to be part of the Election process? Have you considered serving as an Election Inspector, Receiving Board Inspector, an Absent Voter Counting Board Inspector, or a Precinct Greeter for the November 3rd General Election? If you are interested, please contact a local clerk this week!

An Election Inspector may serve all day or a portion of Election Day. Election Inspectors work as a team to administer the election and maintain order in the polls protecting the integrity of the election process.

Receiving Board Inspectors are established to ensure recountability. Inspectors will report to work by 8:00p on Election Night and will work in teams of two to review and ensure all paperwork from the polling location has been completed properly and accurately.

An Absent Voter Counting Board Inspector will work most of Election Day. Inspectors work as a team with the sole purpose of processing and tabulating absentee ballots. These Inspectors are sequestered and cannot leave the polling place until after 8 p.m. on Election Night.

Training is required to be an inspector…..

Online training is available at gov/elections where virtual sessions can be completed at your leisure. Numerous Resources are available along with a list of Qualifications and an Application. A Certification Test must be completed and turned in to your local or county clerk’s office. Training includes YouTube videos, PowerPoint presentations, flow charts, practice scenarios, etc.

Some local clerks may also provide small in-person gatherings to review training information

Some local clerks may provide training via Zoom meeting

To be eligible to serve for the November 3, 2020 General Election, all inspectors need to be appointed by the local city or township election commission no later than October 13, 2020, so you will need to complete your training and application soon.

Local clerks are also seeking Precinct Greeters to direct voters as they come into the precinct as well as sanitizing surfaces between voters. Precinct Greeters are not required to complete Inspector training.

If you are interested in assisting in the election process in your community and/or county, please contact your local city or township clerk this week:

CITY OF ALBION: Jill Domingo, Clerk, Phone: (517) 629.7864

CITY OF BATTLE CREEK: Victoria Houser, Clerk, Phone: (269) 966.3348

CITY OF MARSHALL: Trisha Nelson, Clerk, Phone: (269) 781.5183

CITY OF SPRINGFIELD: Kris Vogel, Clerk, Phone: (269) 441.9272

ALBION TOWNSHIP: Kathy Grundemann, Clerk, Phone: (517) 629.7270

ATHENS TOWNSHIP: Debera Denney, Clerk, Phone: (269) 729-5305

BEDFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP: Joyce Feraco, Clerk, Phone: (269) 965.1999

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP: Darlene Mack, Clerk, Phone: (517) 765.2323

CLARENCE TOWNSHIP: Sheryl Proteau, Clerk, Phone: (517) 857.2288

CLARENDON TOWNSHIP: Sharla Vincent, Clerk, Phone: (517) 767.4416

CONVIS TOWNSHIP: Kimberly L. Collins, Clerk, Phone: (269) 789.0654, ext. 1

ECKFORD TOWNSHIP: Le Anne Blight, Clerk, Phone: 517.937.8273

EMMETT CHARTER TOWNSHIP: Tracy Myers-Malone, Clerk, Phone: (269) 968.0241

FREDONIA TOWNSHIP: Cathy Combs, Clerk, Phone: (269) 781.8115

HOMER TOWNSHIP: Trixie McMeeking, Clerk, Phone: (517) 930.4474

LEE TOWNSHIP: Samantha VanDorsten, Clerk, Phone: (269) 749.9292

LEROY TOWNSHIP: Brenda Schuetz, Clerk, Phone: (269) 979.9421

MARENGO TOWNSHIP: Doreen VanSickle, Clerk, Phone: (269) 781.8422

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP: Susan George, Clerk, Phone: (269) 781.7976

NEWTON TOWNSHIP: Mary Aldrich, Clerk, Phone: (269) 979.3212

PENNFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP: Kathy Case, Clerk, Phone: (269) 968.8549

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP: Stephanie Craig, Clerk, Phone: (517) 629.2604

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP: Craig Clark, Clerk, Phone: (517) 767.3366