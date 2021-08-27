Calhoun County Woman Dies in Fiery Crash

A 23 year old Sheridan Township woman is dead, after her vehicle crashed and burst into flames.

It happened on Wednesday, August 25th, a little before 9 pm. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office got the call and sent a car to the scene at 28 Mile Road near M Drive North in Clarence Township.

Deputies arrived on scene to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses at the scene told them that there was one person inside. She died at the scene. The driver has only been identified so far as a 23-year-old Sheridan Township woman.

The crash is still under investigation, but deputies say it looks like speed was a factor.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Albion Department of Public Safety and Springport/Clarence Township Fire Department.

