America Can Not Be Lead By The Weak And The Woke

Many of us have been warning of the dangers of electing a person and their Party who project weakness, show weakness and are weak.

Many of us have been warning if a Party, their candidates, most of their elected politicians and their media continue to denigrate the military in front of the entire world they are only weakening our country.

In one of Biden’s first executive orders, he chose not to exercise his power as the commander-in-chief of our military to explain the need for a strong military. A strong military that would bring fear to our enemies and one that he will be behind and be willing to use to its fullest extent to protect our citizens and allies. One that he will use to project our strength to do good around the world if called on and we find to be in our nation's best interest.

No, five days after he was seated he used one of his first executive orders, # 14004, to assert the protection of transgenderism in the military. Do you believe that sent shivers down the backs of Muslim terrorists?

Then just four days after Biden’s transgender executive order, the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a military-wide order that all restrictions on transgenderism would be lifted. Do you believe that sent shivers down the backs of Muslim terrorists?

Then the following week Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued another services-wide memorandum ordering a “stand-down” across all branches of the armed forces in order to address “extremism” in the ranks. Do you believe that our enemies think the people now in charge of our government and military are serious people and people to be concerned about or afraid of?

In mid-March of this year, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Department of Defense will prioritize lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex people in its decision-making processes. Did this bring fear to the enemies of the United States?

This is not to say that anyone in the LGBTQ+ community should be discriminated against but if these are your first and most proudly advertised acts that definitely sends a message to our enemies around the world. Especially those in the Muslim countries who do not think highly of the LGBTQ+ community.

Then we have the chairman of the Pentagon’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley defending teaching the racist Critical Race Theory to Army cadets at West Point. He believes that these cadets should understand “white rage”. During a budget hearing held by the House Armed Services Committee, he stated “I want to understand white rage, and I’m white, and I want to understand it.” Do you believe that sent shivers down the backs of Muslim terrorists and our enemies in China or Russia?

We were informed that the military was told on Wednesday of a possible terrorist attack on the Kabul airport coming in the next few days.

Did you know that we have a position in the Army called the Sergeant Major of the Army? The Sergeant Major is the highest enlisted rank in the Army.

What did the Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston tweet the morning of the bombing at the Kabul airport, a day after the warning that a terrorist attack is imminent? He tweeted about Women’s Equality Day and the importance of not just diversity in the Army but inclusion as well.

His exact words are as follows:

Now we see how the weak and the woke actually lead with this abysmal execution of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. As Biden and his administration acquiesce to every demand of the Taliban terrorist group. As Biden and his administration work with the terrorist group who harbored and helped Al-Qaeda with their attack on America on September 11, 2001.

Politico reported yesterday that:

“U.S. officials in Kabul gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry into the militant-controlled outer perimeter of the city’s airport, a choice that's prompted outrage behind the scenes from lawmakers and military officials.”

Yesterday in his brief speech about the bombings and the death of 13 of our soldiers and over 90 Afghani people Biden admitted that the Politico report could be correct. This means his administration essentially gave a kill list to the Taliban terrorist group. We do know that Biden and his administration left all the biometric information in a database of the Afghans who worked with the United States housed at the Bagram Air Base which was given to the Taliban.

We also know that Biden and his Administration ceded control of the perimeter around the airport to the Taliban.

Many of us warned everyone about the weakness of Biden and his cognitive decline. For instance, why did it take him over 8 hours after the bombing and killing of our soldiers to address the American people yesterday?

This is the behavior of a failed leader and a failed administration.

This is the behavior of a weak and woke Joe Biden, a weak and woke Administration and a weak and woke Democratic Party!