Cans and Bottles Wanted to Buy Bikes for Battle Creek Kids

Bobby Holley-TSM Photo

Community activist Bobby Holley's most recent effort was to get needy kids winter wear. Now that the weather is warming up, he’s changed his mission.

Holley is heading up an effort to collect returnable bottles and cans and buy new bikes for needy kids, grades 2nd thru 6th. The collection started on March 5th and continues thru Saturday, April 17th.

Holley said kids aged 7-10 need to write a one-page essay. The subject of the essay is: “Why Do I Need a Bike.”

Kids should send their essay to:

Church of Living Water

P.O. Box 2296

Battle Creek, MI 49016

Holley says kids should be sure to include their name, address, age, phone number, and school. The deadline for submissions is April 10th.

“Girls’ and boys’ bikes will be given out in May to the top essay winners”, said Holley. “We are trying to raise funds to purchase at least 20 new bicycles, depending on the funds raised.” Holley added, “There are a lot of needy kids that are going to need some good recreational fun this summer and these bikes can help provide some of that fun for needy kids that can’t afford a new bike.”

Holley is asking that donations of clean, redeemable containers in plastic bags be dropped off every Friday and Saturday in the parking lots at the following times and locations:

11-11:30 am Faith Temple Church, 382 N. Washington

Noon-12:30pm Urbandale Plaza, 1525 W. Michigan Avenue

1:1:30pm Pennfield Plaza, 1432 Capital Avenue N.E.

2-2:30 pm Columbia Plaza on 20th