Not to be confrontational, but if I have to listen to people extoll the virtues of pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that, from lattes to wallpaper to three-piece suits, then you can indulge me for a few seconds on the return of one of the finest fast-food sandwiches evah! Yes, we're talking the McDonald's McRib. Mickey Dee's made it Christmas in September with the announcement yesterday.

According to reports, this year's McRib debut in southwest Michigan will be earlier than last year, but later than normal. And, of course, like Oberon, it's a seasonal delight, and will only be available for a limited time. (In fact, USA Today quotes Mike Bullington, who is McDonald’s senior archives manager as saying the idea for the sandwich was to be “enjoyed during the colder seasons.” Sort of the opposite of Kalamazoo's summer beer.)

The sandwich itself is pretty simple with pork shaped like a rack of ribs, sauce, some raw onions, and sliced pickle, on a hoagie bun. McRib is actually celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. It debuted in Kansas City in 1981, and due to its popularity, began being sold nationally in 1982. That stopped in 2012, but the sandwich again was sold nationwide last year. McDonald's also did a promotion tied into No-Shave November.

Social media, meanwhile, has its share of naysayers, but also some that wished McDonald's would bring back some other favorites like snack wraps and 24-hour breakfast.

