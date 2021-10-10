McDonald’s Giving Free ‘Thank You’ Breakfast To Teachers This Week

Teachers are special heroes that sometimes don't get the recognition they deserve. Like many navigating the ongoing pandemic, the past few school years have been tough to say the least for educators everywhere, and McDonald's wants to say thank you in a special way.

McDonald's is saluting teachers by offering up free breakfast. Teachers, school staff, and administrators can get a free “Thank You Meal” from the fast-food giant. From Monday, October 11 through Friday, October 15th, teachers and school staff can start their day with a meal "on the house" at their local McDonald's.

The "Thank You Meal", which is part of a program launched in 2020, will come with the choice of an entrée breakfast sandwich (Egg McMuffin; bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit; or sausage biscuit), hash browns, and a beverage (medium McCafé hot or iced coffee; or a medium soft drink). The meals will be served up in a classic Happy Meal box.

To enjoy the special "Thank You Meal", teachers and school staff will need to simply show a valid work ID.

“We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we're excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald's can", said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA in a press release.

McDonald's is hoping to get others across the country in on spreading the love and thanks by inviting people to honor a special educator in their life using #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok , or Instagram. They will then be sharing some of the best and most heartfelt on their social channels, and a few lucky entries might even be surprised with free breakfast delivered to their school by local McDonald's owners/operators.

From all of us...Thank you, teachers, administrators, and staff of schools everywhere.