Green, Creamy Goodness, Shamrock Shakes Coming Back

Whoever wrote the start of this release for McDonald's sure has a good understanding of the situation. The release starts with the words "So sweet of these treats to rejoin us!"

This morning, the official groundhog of the United States, Punxsutawney Phil, saw his shadow (six more weeks of winter, sorry) and just a little while later the official word came down from McDonald's. Shamrock Shakes and Shamrock McFlurry's are back on February 15th.

I didn't realize this but the shamrock shake has been around for some fifty years now, but shamrock McFlurry only made its debut last year. The first shamrock shake was created by a Connecticut franchisee in 1967, and then debuted nationally three years later in 1970. Then last year, McDonald's upped the ante with the OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® which is made with "creamy, vanilla soft serve with our Shamrock Shake flavor and OREO® cookie pieces blended throughout. It's a flavor combination that's "mint" to be!"

According to Food Network, last year (2020) "for the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake, McDonald’s even auctioned off a hand-crafted 18K high-polish gold cup, bedazzled with 50 green emeralds and white diamonds, and 50 yellow diamonds in the shape of the famous yellow arches. The one-of-a-kind item, appraised at $90,000, was designed to “perfectly hold minty-green, Shamrock Shake deliciousness.”

As with any of these specialty items on the McDonald's menu, they are only around for a limited time. I'm not sure if it's still on the menue or if so, for how long, but the perfect pairing might be the shamrock shake with a McRib. Bon appetite.

