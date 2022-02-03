Now would be the perfect time to get cozy under a warm blanket and grab a good book to enjoy the ambiance and respite of this enchanting chalet tucked away in Midland. I don't know about you but I'm a sucker for real estate listings. Especially when the home for sale has hardwood paneling, A-frame lines, and forest views--and this quaint cottage has a little bit of everything!

According to relator Cassie Cahoon's listing, sit on two acres in the Bullock Creek School district. The beautifully crafted chalet has old school charm, but was actually built in 2000.

As you enter the home's winding driveway you become surrounded by woodland. Though the home is located only ten miles from downtown Midland, you'll feel like you're tucked away in your own private sanctuary surrounded by nature.

As you walk into the 3 bedroom, 2 bath home you're greeted with vaulted ceilings, exposed hardwood and fantastic natural lighting. Though not technically an A-frame, the chalet has a similar feel thanks to the giant triangular hardwood beams and windows that are the living area's main feature. The catwalk balcony that overlooks the living room and kitchen tucked away underneath give it a small cabin-like feel, but the home actually boasts 1,817 sq. feet.

The home's master bedroom is located on the first floor as is the laundry room, and an additional four-season/bonus room that would make a perfect in-home office or movie room for the kids. However, one of my favorite features is the back yard! If this were my home I know I would spend many summer nights on the deck that faces the woods enjoying the peace and quiet of nature. What a slice of heaven!