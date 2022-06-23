Having grown up in Allegan myself, I must admit I've always been curious to know what what the inside of this historic home looked like. The house has functioned in different capacities throughout the years; having been used as everything from a non-profit headquarters to a private residence. Take a look!

To say this home has the best features of old-world charm combined with today's modern touches is an understatement. Seriously, this home is move-in ready and all that's missing is your family.

According to the real estate listing, the Victorian-style home was built for one of the founding members of Allegan. The location at 524 Marshall Street (M-89) is located along the main road that takes you into downtown Allegan. Downtown and the riverfront are only a short walk away meaning you can enjoy the town's shops, two breweries, or take in a movie at the old Regent Theatre without wasting any precious gas.

The recent remodeling includes new electric, new roof, and an updated furnace. The kitchen includes modern stainless steel appliances and all of the home's 6 bathrooms are updated. The shower in the primary bedroom's en suite alone is a sight to see!

Formerly used as the home of the Allegan County Community Foundation this home could continue to function as a business, perhaps even a bed and breakfast, Airbnb, or continue to use it as a private residence.

Though the home is located close to down it has an expansive backyard as the home sits on just over an acre of land. I can just imagine enjoying a night out on the screened-in back porch while watching fireflies dance across the garden.

Would you turn this home into a bed and breakfast or keep it to yourself?