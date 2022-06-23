One of the things that's very important to people is their hair. Some people like to have long luscious locks that they can style however they like, others like to keep braids in their hair, even the occasional afro will make an appearance, but many choose to keep what is considered a "clean cut". Also, barbershops have become a scared place for men, a place of culture where many conversations, debates, and other manly things occur as a safe place. Most people don't change their barber for years and are there to see them grow through the years.

With this shop opening up it is joining the ranks of hundreds of other shops within the Kalamazoo area and will be vying to stay afloat in what is a very competitive market, but there is already a group of supporters on board to give a start. The owner is a Kalamazoo native and Loy Norrix Graduate which may help in gaining some traction and footing in the early days of business.

Get our free mobile app

Andre Lockett has had the dream of being one of the best barbers there was for some years now, and after lots of hard work is one step closer to making his dreams his reality. Andre started cutting hair in his driveway before moving to his backyard, and then into the shed, before making one last stop cutting in his basement, but that all ends now.

Lockett is the sole owner of his LLC and now store front barbershop right here in Kalamazoo. After saving up to purchase business space, Andre will be able to have customers wait and receive haircuts in the comfort of his new shop. His shop will be located at 3429 East Main Street in Kalamazoo across the street from the plaza that has a family dollar, with the grand opening coming on Saturday, June 25th. The doors will open for the ceremony at 3pm and there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30.