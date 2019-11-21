Chicago And The Beach Boys Coming To FireKeepers In Battle Creek

The 2020 live event line up at FireKeepers Casino Hotel Event Center just keeps getting better and better and they're just getting started. So far in the new year we're looking at Criss Angel, Joan Jett And The Blackhearts and Jake Owen for you Country fans. Now one of my all-time favorite bands Chicago is making their way in along with the legendary Beach Boys.

I've been a Chicago fan ever since I heard their first album in my cousin Roger's bedroom back in 1969. Admittedly, I'm an "early" Chicago fan when Terry Kath was still alive and playing guitar that made Jimi Hendrix say: "That's the best guitar player I've ever seen." Needless to say I wouldn't miss seeing Chicago and what better place to do so than FireKeepers Event Center. Check out this killer schedule: