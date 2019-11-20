Higher Levels of Copper Found in Charlotte Drinking Water

Residents in Charlotte are being advised on the risks of overexposure of copper after elevated levels were found in the city’s drinking water earlier in November.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department announced Wednesday that they have partnered with the City of Charlotte and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to provide education on the findings. In routine water testing performed by the City, elevated levels of copper were found in select locations that the drinking water supply is used.

The Department stated that copper is a necessary element for human health, but overexposure can negatively affect someone’s health. Side effects include upset stomach, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps.

Those that are heavily impacted would be infants under the age of one that use powdered formula with tap water being used in the mix, causing an upset stomach. Those with rare genetic diseases, such as Wilson's disease, can also struggle getting rid of the extra copper in their body.

Some of the steps that can be taken to reduce copper exposure include flushing the pipes, avoid drinking hot tap water, using a water filter, cleaning faucet aerators once every six months, and not boiling water.