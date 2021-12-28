Christmas Day Gunshots Outside Apartment Complex in Battle Creek Still Investigated

Police in Battle Creek are continuing an investigation into multiple gunshots that were fired outside an apartment complex on Christmas Day. Police officers heard the gunfire at around 5:15 Saturday while they parked not far from the apartments in an area of Riverside Dr. near Columbia Ave.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that nearly ten gunshots were fired altogether before a vehicle pulled out of the complex at 374 Riverside Dr. and then fled at high speeds. Officers began following the vehicle and eventually pulled it over in an area along Burnham St.

During a search of the vehicle, police found spent 9mm shell casings. Two guns were also recovered in a different location, believed to have been thrown out of the vehicle. Two men, a 26-year-old and 28-year-old, both from Battle Creek were taken into custody. The two face several charges including attempted murder as well as carrying concealed weapons, and felons in possession of firearms. The driver also faces an additional charge of fleeing from police. The names of the two suspects have not been released.

At the apartment complex, damage from bullets was found in parked vehicles and inside some apartment units. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but several people who live there said they took cover or went to the floor when they heard the gunshots.

Police investigators believe there was an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot, but no information about a motive has been released. They also have not indicated if there is another suspect related to the shootings.