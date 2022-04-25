Police in Battle Creek Still Looking For Clues in Shooting that Injured a Teenager

Police are still trying to identify and locate suspects regarding a weekend shooting in Battle Creek. Officers responded to Claude Evans Park at around 8:00 Saturday evening.

When they arrived at the scene, they located a 16-year-old who was injured from an apparent gunshot wound. That teenager was then taken to an area hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. Police also indicated that the victim was not cooperating with the investigation.

One witness told officers that they heard several gunshots in there area. But when officers canvassed the area they were unable to locate any suspects. They also do not have any descriptions to go on at this point. Police are continuing to investigate but have said they do not have any reason to believe there is a threat to the public.

Police are hoping that any other witnesses will come forward with information to help in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police Department or Battle Creek-area Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Claude Evans Park was the scene of a different shooting that happened in the fall of last year. On September 5, 2021, a group of people were standing in a parking lot near the park when a black SUV pulled up and someone in the car fired several shots before fleeing the scene.

In that shooting, a 20-year-old woman was struck in the leg and back and a 32-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and arm. Both victims were taken to area hospitals and since recovered from their injuries.