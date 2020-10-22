Christmas Vacation is Back for Annual Screening at State Theatre

Is it weird that hearing Randy Quaid says "Sh*tter's full!" will be music to our ears after these many months? The Kalamazoo State Theatre has announced they will continue the tradition of screening National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation in 2020. For the sixth year in a row, invite your friends and family to join The State's friends and family - and the entire Griswold family (yes, even Cousin Eddie) - under the twinkling stars of The State's historic atmospheric ceiling, Saturday, December 5th. The bars will be open to adding a bit more holiday cheer to the festivities, and the utmost care will be taken with COVID in mind. In fact, this year they will host two separate screenings of the film in order to keep attendance manageable with limited capacity to ensure social distancing recommendations are being followed. With that in mind, seating will also be separated into "pods" of no more than four seats together, so organize your kin accordingly. Also, temperature checks and masks will be required for entry.

Tickets to both the 2:00 pm show and the 8:00 pm show will go on sale Friday, October 23rd at 11:00 am for $17 each, with a four ticket limit. Please keep in mind that this movie is recommended for those ages 13 and older.

It's one more great way you can help keep the Kalamazoo State Theatre alive and kickin' through COVID. Check out the classic trailer for National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation below.