Coming this November to the Kalamazoo State Theatre, it's Whose Line Is It Anyway, Where the improv is live, and the points don't matter.

It's gonna be some serious fun on November 13th with veteran cast members Joel Murray, Jeff B Davis, Greg Proops, and Ryan Stiles in town.

Get our free mobile app

The live improve group - known for their 30-minute television show started in 1998 - are considered experts in the field of improvisation comedy. The version we know from the original run on ABC is actually a spin-off of a BBC Radio 4 program started in 1972.

It was turned into a Channel 4 BBC television program and ran for 10 seasons. Then, in 1998, the American version aired for the first time.

It went on a hiatus in 2003 after receiving low ratings, but was resurrected on the CW with most of the cast in 2013, replacing Drew Carey as the host, with Aiesha Tyler.

Now, the improv show is on the road with "Whose Live Anyway," and has a stop at the Kalamazoo State Theatre this fall.

You can get tickets through the Kalamazoo State Theatre website.

Personally, I'm stoked for this show, because I was a MASSIVE fan of the television series. I actually own one of the "Best Of Whose Line" DVDs that seems to be the only physically owned video I have now that gets regular use.

But if you'd like a refresher, as to WHY these guys are considered some of the funniest people on the planet, watch this video below with just a FEW of the many gut-busting moments from the show, and then go get your tickets NOW!