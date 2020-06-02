Colon Cancels Abbott’s 83rd Magic Get Together

This has sadly become one of those repeating themes this year hasn't it? I think it's safe to say we al know why so many events and gatherings are being cancelled. For the first time ever, Abbott's Magic Get Together will not be taking place this year at the Magic Capital of the World, Colon, Michigan. Abbott's recently made a post with the unfortunate news:

The Get Together is a labor of joy. We love bringing the very best of the magic community to you and sharing in the fellowship of this wonderful community. But after very careful consideration, we believe that this is not possible. We believe that the risk of bringing hundreds of people to our village while the virus is still active would be reckless and inappropriate. Simply put, no magic show is worth the risk of infecting even one of our friends or members of this community.

Colon's Abbott's Magic Company were to celebrate their 83rd Magic Get- Together with 4 straight days of magic, which has hosted some of the world's greatest magicians including Blackstone Sr, Blackstone Jr, Karrell Fox, Lance Burton, Mac King, Jeff McBride, Jeff Hobson, Harlan Tarbell, Cardini, Neil Foster, and about 900 more.

Every year the event draws thousands of people to the little town in Southwest Michigan. However, the organizers feel that the risk of bringing hundreds of people to their village while the virus is still active would be reckless and inappropriate. They're very much looking forward to the 83rd annual Get Together which is now slated for 2021.