Common Citizen, which produces safe, high-quality cannabis products with a relentless focus on product and consumer safety, has been awarded an adult-use marijuana retail license at its Battle Creek location, with adult-use sales beginning Friday, May 22. Common Citizen will continue selling its high-quality cannabis products to medical patients at the Battle Creek location, 1240 E. Columbia Ave.

“We are excited to expand retail operations in Battle Creek to offer our safe, high-quality cannabis products to adult-use customers at the lowest possible prices, keeping our products affordable for patients and consumers,” said Michael Elias, Common Citizen CEO. “We put our customers at the center of everything we do. Our product menus are organized by the four most common need states to assist customers in easily navigating which products best meet their needs. We offer personalized, one-on-one consultation with our highly educated Citizen Advisors that makes what could be a daunting shopping experience, especially for new cannabis users, seamless.”

Common Citizen-TSM Photo

Common Citizen will continue selling its safe, high-quality cannabis products to medical patients at the Battle Creek location.

Common Citizen continues to promote customer, employee and product safety during the COVID-19 crisis at all of its retail locations. Ongoing efforts include:

Curbside pick-up to minimize contact

Updated, user-friendly website for ordering from home

Advisors available for consultation by phone

Stringent employee safety practices, including:

Facility sanitation and filtration

Personal hygiene and social distancing

Protective equipment, and

Symptom monitoring/response protocol

Common Citizen-TSM Photo

Common Citizen is committed to patient and consumer safety, and adheres to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), which are the quality standards of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Common Citizen is also leading the charge to bring tighter regulations and certification requirements to licensed operators in Michigan and nationwide to ensure people have access to safe, high-quality cannabis products.

Common Citizen is a privately owned and operated company, focusing on high-quality cannabis cultivation, processing, retail and wholesale distribution for both the medical and adult-use retail markets in Michigan and across the United States. Launched in Detroit in 2018, the Common Citizen brand takes a deliberate, people-first approach to its business strategy – from production to retail to employees.