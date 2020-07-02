The Barry-Eaton District Health Department is notifying the public about a COVID-19 case that may have spread following a garage sale near Charlotte.

The Department learned that someone was pre-symptomatic while working a garage sale on the 1700 block of West Kalamo Highway on June 26th and June 27th. The symptoms eventually developed following the garage sale on June 28th. The Department states that people with COVID-19 are considered able to pass along the virus for 48 hours prior to developing symptoms themselves.

The Department stated that individuals that attended the garage sale during that time may have been exposed to COVID-19. Individuals should monitor themselves for novel coronavirus symptoms and take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. It includes the use of masks when indoors in public, washing their hand frequently and staying home as much as possible for 14 days after exposure.

The BEDHD reminds those that may have symptoms of the virus may have a cough, fever, difficulty breathing, loss of smell or taste and fatigue. As a reminder, several testing areas can be found in our area through this Michigan Department of Health and Human Services link.

The Department also said that since the garage sale was several days ago, it is unknown if there are items that were purchased at the sale that may be infectious. If you bought an item there and wish to have it sanitized, the Department suggests using an Environmental Protection Agency-approved disinfectant. Clothing may be machine washed and dried.