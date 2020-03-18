Before the new numbers for positive Coronavirus cases in Michigan are announced on Thursday, a positive case was announced Wednesday in Eaton County.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department stated that an 88-year-old woman with recent domestic travel has tested positive for COVID-19. The Department is in the process of reaching out to others with close contact with the woman, followed by proper assessments of symptoms, possible quarantine, and further monitoring.

Health officer Colette Scrimger said that the Department understands “many in the community are concerned about the spread” and they (the Department) are “acting quickly using methods such as contact tracing, quarantine, and isolation for impacted individuals to reduce the risk of illness."

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases an update each afternoon since the outbreak on March 10th. An additional 15 positive cases were announced Wednesday, elevating the statewide number to 80. The latest case in Eaton County will be a part of the Thursday update. It is also the first positive case in Southwest Michigan, a day after neighboring Jackson County announced their first case.