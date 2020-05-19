Consumers Energy Providing 100,000 Google Nest Thermostats For MI Homes

Consumers Energy today announced a partnership with Google and Uplight to provide Google Nest thermostats to up to 100,000 Michigan households.

The goal by Consumers is to help Michigan residents save money and energy during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Consumers Energy is committed to Michigan’s success, and we’re excited to help so many of our friends and neighbors during these challenging times by putting this powerful technology into their hands at no cost,” said Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy’s president and CEO. “We want to give our customers more control to manage their energy use, helping reduce their bills while protecting the environment.”

According to the press release, the company is making the energy-saving program available to all of its residential customers that includes the following:

Electric customers who receive smart thermostats will be enrolled in the Smart

Thermostat Program, which shifts energy usage to off-peak hours — while also keeping households comfortable – on a few days each year.

Natural gas-only customers also can receive the thermostats.

For those not eligible, Consumers is providing a free Consumers Energy Care Package, that includes four LED bulbs and three night lights, and can be enrolled in the Peak Time Rewards program, which provides payments for shifting energy use away from late afternoons in the summer.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The offer is all part of Consumers Energy's Clean Energy Plan, which will eliminate coal and achieve net-zero carbon emissions. “We need Michigan to take action to protect the environment and help us avoid building three new power plants over the next generation,” Poppe said. “By giving away 100,000 thermostats with Google and Uplight, we’re demonstrating that not only can we protect the environment, but we can also help reduce costs for the communities we serve at a time when they need it most.”

Consumers Energy along with Google and Uplight will provide the Google Nest Thermostat E to customers through July 31st.

Those wishing to receive the Google Nest Thermostat can get information by clicking here.