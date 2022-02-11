Solar Farm in Marshall Township Gets the OK From Planning Commission

It looks like a solar energy project in Calhoun County will be moving forward this year.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that the Marshall Township Planning Commission has voted to approve a special use permit and site plan for a solar farm that will be called the Cereal City Solar Project. It will be constructed on a nearly 1,000-acre site located near 15 Mile Road and "H" Drive North.

A Florida-based company named NextEra Energy will develop the 100-megawatt solar facility. The newspaper was told the project is expected to bring in about $21 million in tax revenue during its first three decades to Marshall Township and Calhoun County as a whole. It also will generate around 200 jobs while construction is happening.

Marshall Township had been discussing the project for the past year, but there are a few residents who are concerned about how the project may change the look of the land in the area. But NextEra says they will not use all of the land when they install the panels and part of the agreement is that the panels must be located at least 100 feet back from the roads.

The Cereal City Solar Project has an agreement in place with Consumers Energy for the company to buy electricity that is generated from the facility for at least 25 years.

Construction on the Cereal City Solar project in Marshall Township is expected to begin in June of this year. An estimate on the timeframe for completion of the construction has not been reported.