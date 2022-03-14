What Was The Cost Of Gasoline When You Were Sixteen?

Along with the cost of everything else due to inflation running rampant, the cost of gasoline has been increasing at an alarming rate since March of 2022. The average cost of a gallon of gas is the highest it has ever been in the United States. According to AAA the current gas price nationally is $4.32 and $4.24 in Michigan.

A website titled stacker.com wrote a great piece in which they reported the cost of a gallon of gasoline every year going back to 1938. Let me highlight a few for you:

1940: $0.16 Inflation-adjusted price: $3.12 (#20 most expensive year in 85-year span)

1950: $0.25 Inflation-adjusted price: $2.83 (#39 least expensive year in 85-year span)

1960: $0.32 Inflation-adjusted price: $2.95 (#32 most expensive year in 85-year span)

1970: $0.36 Inflation-adjusted price: $2.53 (#24 least expensive year in 85-year span)

1980: $1.25 Inflation-adjusted price: $4.14 (#5 most expensive year in 85-year span)

1990: $1.16 Inflation-adjusted price: $2.42 (#20 least expensive year in 85-year span)

2000: $1.51 Inflation-adjusted price: $2.39 (#18 least expensive year in 85-year span)

2010: $2.79 Inflation-adjusted price: $3.49 (#12 most expensive year in 85-year span)

2020: $2.17 Inflation-adjusted price: $2.29 (#15 least expensive year in 85-year span)

To find out the cost of a gallon of gasoline when you first started driving check out this database.

Here are the most expensive average costs of gas per gallon in the country, per AAA:

California ($5.44)

Gas Prices Near $7 In Los Angeles Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

Hawaii ($4.71)

Nevada ($4.67)

Oregon ($4.58)

Washington ($4.54)

Alaska ($4.50)

Illinois ($4.42)

New York ($4.36)

Connecticut ($4.35)

Pennsylvania ($4.31)

The national average for a gallon of gasoline when Biden took office was $2.37.