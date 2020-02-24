Counterfeit Bills Showing Up In Battle Creek

Counterfeit bills are showing up in Battle Creek. At least two stores have been targeted by people with bogus bills. Battle Creek police say the latest incident, that they’re revealing, happened several days ago at a gas station along Capital Avenue. A clerk was asked for 25, $2.00 lottery tickets. But the clerk checked the $50 dollar bill the man handed over to pay with. The clerk was able to identify it as a bogus bill.

When questioned, the would-be purchaser claimed his girlfriend gave him the bill and he took off, leaving the bill behind. Battle Creek police report being able to identify the man as a 23-year-old from Battle Creek after getting a good look at him on store surveillance video. No word whether he has been located yet. Police report a similar incident in the city is also under investigation.