Couple Caught on Camera Vandalizing Grand Haven Pier [Photos]

Do you know these two? Grand Haven police are for looking a couple seen on security camera scratching graffiti into the lighthouse on the city's South Pier.

Yikes. Was it worth it to carve ____ + ____ = Tru Luv Always?

In a release issued Monday, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said they're searching for two people seen vandalizing the iconic lighthouse Friday, August 20th at 1:47p.m. GH police shared photos of the suspects to Facebook.

In a separate, unrelated incident, Grand Haven police say an arrest warrant has been requested for a 30-year-old Grand Rapids man after he was also caught on security camera in a similar act. The suspect's name was not released, but police say that incident occurred Sunday, August 22 at 10:50p.m.

A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects; the amount of the reward(s) was not listed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT (745368).

Security cameras are new to the Grand Haven pier this summer following issues with vandalism, after much work has been done in recent years to restore the iconic catwalk and lighthouses.

City Manager Pat McGinnis told Fox 17 in June,

We spent a lot of time, effort, and local philanthropic money to make those look really great. We take that kind of investment very seriously and to have somebody go and deface that… it hits close to home.

The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation raised approximately $21,000 for the security cameras. They say that the cameras will also be used to help with water rescues.