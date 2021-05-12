Crime Stoppers of Michigan Asks for Help Locating Missing Man
The Waterford Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help locating a young man missing since April 19, 2021.
It's been nearly one month since friends and family members have heard from Noah Kerridge. The 20-year-old was last seen leaving a Waterford, Michigan apartment where he stated he was going for a walk. Noah was walking between Waterford Township and Linden, Michigan.
Noah could be in northern Oakland County or in the Linden areas of Michigan. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and blue jeans. Noah is described as a Caucasian male, standing 6 feet and four inches tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with long shaggy brown hair, and blue eyes.
A cash reward is being offered of up to $2,500 for information leading to Noah’s location. If you have any information on Noah's whereabouts or disappearance you are asked to call the Waterford Police Department at 248-674-0351 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.
Reference Case # 21-11198