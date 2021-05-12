Crime Stoppers of Michigan Asks for Help Locating Missing Man

The Waterford Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help locating a young man missing since April 19, 2021.

It's been nearly one month since friends and family members have heard from Noah Kerridge. The 20-year-old was last seen leaving a Waterford, Michigan apartment where he stated he was going for a walk. Noah was walking between Waterford Township and Linden, Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

Noah could be in northern Oakland County or in the Linden areas of Michigan. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and blue jeans. Noah is described as a Caucasian male, standing 6 feet and four inches tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with long shaggy brown hair, and blue eyes.

A cash reward is being offered of up to $2,500 for information leading to Noah’s location. If you have any information on Noah's whereabouts or disappearance you are asked to call the Waterford Police Department at 248-674-0351 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Reference Case # 21-11198

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Michigan

Courtesy of the family of Noah Kerridge

17 Michigan Children Have Gone Missing Since January 1, 2021 17 Children Have Gone Missing in Michigan Since January 1, 2021