Never Before Seen Photos: Crosby & Nash Play Kalamazoo ’75

It’s only the beginning of 2023 and already the list of classic rockers who have passed to the other side is steadily growing.

Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Jeff Beck, who got his start as a guitarist for the Yardbirds, Fred White, the drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, and now David Crosby, who rose to fame with his start with the Byrds and moving on as one of the founders of the legendary Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Over the years I’ve had the pleasure of attending a number of concerts that David Crosby took part in. Three of the shows were Crosby, Stills & Nash, one was a solo show, and another was his tour with Graham Nash, when they played at Wing’s Stadium, on November 15, 1975.

Crosby had a tragic life plagued by drugs during his career. It was his show in Monterey, California, around 1982, when I personally witnessed his decline. An acquaintance of mine had been a friend of David Crosby & Graham Nash.

Harry had lived next door to Graham Nash, in San Francisco, and David had purchased a boat he named the Mayan. Knowing that Harry was gifted in the art of fine carpentry, he employed him to restore the schooner. It was the beginning of a friendship that lasted over the years.

Crosby contacted Harry, before his show in Monterey, letting him know that he would be in town. Harry invited me to join him at Crosby’s solo performance, saying that we would meet him following the show.

The show was great, and Crosby sounded incredible. Following the performance, Harry and I joined a few other friends of Crosby, who lived in the area, waiting just outside of his “green room” at the venue.

During our long wait, the door to the room would open occasionally as fellow musicians would leave the room. Each time the door opened; fumes of ether would drift out. His friends shared glances and decided that the long wait was in vain and that David was occupied with his crack cocaine. We all left the venue feeling sad about his addiction which was the priority in his life, at the time.

When I heard the news of his passing, I scoured my archives for the photos which I took of the Crosby & Nash Tour back in 1975. I was just a young kid with a camera, rather stoned at the time, taking shots throughout the show.

The pictures are a little “rough”, but they capture that magic evening at Wings Stadium the evening of November 15th of 1975.