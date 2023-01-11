Did You Know These 5 Celebrities Were Born In Battle Creek?

When the topic of famous people who are connected with Battle Creek pops up, W.K. Kellogg is at the top of the list. And although she wasn't born here, Sojourner Truth is one of the most impressive.

And you can’t forget Jr. Walker, who moved his band “The All Stars” from Benton Harbor, Michigan, to Battle Creek and played the local clubs before he achieved stardom. He, unfortunately, died at the age of 64, in 1995, and is buried in Oak Hill Cemetery. His grave marker is inscribed with his birth name, Autry DeWalt Mixon Jr., but also includes his stage name.

Here are 5 celebrities that you may not realize were born in Battle Creek. For the most part, they may have left town shortly after birth, but the Cereal City is listed on their birth certificates.

24th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Michael Loccisano/Getty Images loading...

Jason Newsted- Born March 4, 1963. He was the bass guitarist/vocalist in the band Metallica. He grew up on a farm and attended Gull Lake High School in Richland, Michigan.

Rob Van Dam Josh Lefkowitz loading...

Rob Van Dam-Born December 18, 1970. He was born Robert Alexander Szatkowski. He became a Hall of Fame wrestler and gained popularity in Extreme Championship Wrestling. He then went on to the WWF, which became the WWE.

Photo courtesy Mark Dull Photo courtesy Mark Dull loading...

Frankie Ballard- Born December 16, 1982. He is a country singer, and his single “Tell Me You Get Lonely” reached #33 on the Hot Country Songs chart in 2010. He has opened for Kenny Chesney.

Dick Martin & Dan Rowan Of 'Laugh-In' Getty Images loading...

Dick Martin- Born January 30, 1922. Dick was a comedian. His family moved to Detroit. He entered into comedy and performed with his partner Dan Rowan. He co-hosted Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In comedy show from 1968-1973. He died May 24, 2008

Betty Hutton GettyImages loading...

Betty Hutton- Born February 26, 1921. A Movie Actress. She lived at 12 Stone Avenue. She began singing with her mother and sister at the family’s “speakeasy”. She became a hit in Hollywood after appearing in the film “The Fleet’s In” with Dorothy Lamour and William Holden. She co-starred with Bob Hope in “Let’s Face It”. She died on March 11, 2007.

Betty Hutton Home 12 Stone Avenue-Betty Hutton home in Battle Creek-Willard Library Archive.K. Kellogg 7-WKKF Photo loading...

Copy of Untitled Design 7-WKFF loading...

W.K. Kellogg- Born April 7, 1860. The founder of Kellogg Company. He was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and practiced vegetarianism. He came up with a process to flake cereal and the rest is history. C.W. Post observed the process, before it was protected, and came up with his Post Toasties, giving Kellogg a run for his money. Both Kellogg and Post are buried at Oak Hill Cemetary, in Battle Creek.