Damaged EconoLodge In Battle Creek To Be Demolished

What’s left of the troubled Econo Lodge at Capital and Dickman in Battle Creek is facing a wrecking ball. The City of Battle Creek and the owner of the motel are coming to terms on the demolition of what is now pretty much a shell after a fire heavily damaged the building last December. At the time, the Econo Lodge was facing severe business restrictions from the city following years of criminal activity taking place at the site. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports police records show 475 calls for law enforcement presence there between January 2018 and February of 2019.

The Motel was closing last December as part of an agreement with the city. Then the same day it was being closed, potentially as a short-term thing, a fire broke out that evening. Damages were extensive. And to this day, despite an intensive fire investigation, no official cause has been named. The owner was facing a court hearing next week about the future of the site. That’s off the books now the demolition agreement has been reached. The Enquirer reports the structure will be demolished and the parking lot will be replaced with grass. The work is expected to be complete by the end of the month.