Missing Kent County Man in Need of Medication Not Seen in Days

A missing 66-year-old man from Kent County has not been seen in several days.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is requesting the public's help locating a missing man. Darriol Stephens has not been seen by his family for several days. Police say that foul play is not suspected but the request for help locating him is urgent.

Darriol requires medication that he has not taken in several days. He left his home driving a black 2012 Chevy Impala with Michigan registration DSG2228, similar to the one pictured below. The vehicle also has tinted windows that are similar to vehicle pictured below.

Courtesy of the City of Wyoming City Hall

Anyone who sees Darriol or who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-774-2345 or you can report information anonymously by calling Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

