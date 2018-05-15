DEQ Awards $1.25 Million Loan For Vicksburg Paper Mill Overhaul

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has awarded a grant and a loan to help clean up a paper mill in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority says Monday that the $100,000 grant and $1.25 million loan will help with environmental concerns in redeveloping the Vicksburg Paper Mill in Vicksburg on West Highway St. The funds will be used specifically for the environmental activities that are needed to help with the redevelopment of the property.

The paper mill is being completely rehabilitated, with Paper City Development LLC investing $50 million to transform the historic mill into a mixed use development. Once the work is done, the property is expected to include a brewery, craft beverage space and the possibility of retail, office, and residential uses.

200 jobs could be coming to Vicksburg as a result of this overhaul effort, and a press release says that the work will have a "transformational impact" on the Vicksburg and Greater Kalamazoo community.