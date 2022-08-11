Unidentified Flying Object Seen in Vicksburg. Can You Explain It?

Okay, we really need to figure this out.

In the early hours of Wednesday (8/10) morning, a cylindrically shaped light was spotted in the sky in the Vicksburg area. The person who spotted it is asking to remain anonymous. To be clear, they're not claiming this is a UFO or spacecraft of any kind. They genuinely want answers about what they witnessed.

This happened on 22nd Street across from Centennial around 4:30 in the morning. The light and whatever it was attached to was spotted coming toward the person who took the pictures (seen below). The unidentified object then turned off the road and disappeared. Take a look:

Via/ J.F. Via/ Anonymous loading...

Via/ Anonymous Via/ Anonymous loading...

I took to Canva to try and add a bit more contrast to try and define the object more. I'm not sure if it actually helped. However, with the added contrast...this does look like the typical "alien" U.F.O:

Via/ Anonymous, Edited with Canva Via/ Anonymous, Edited with Canva loading...

Immediately, there are a few possible explanations. It could be a drone. But, in general, drones have a few different colored lights on them. It could be some sort of weird reflection but then...what was the source of the light at 4:30 in the morning?

Get our free mobile app

Again, this Vicksburg resident wants to remain anonymous but, there was a discussion about what this could be on a Facebook post made the day it was spotted. I'm not going to link it to respect this person's privacy. However, there were others that said they also spotted this weird floating light but to them, it looked a lot bigger than it does in the above photos.

So, what the heck is it?? If you have answers, they would be greatly appreciated. You can shoot me an email here.

When it comes to the unknown, unexplained, and supernatural, I'm someone who tends to be skeptical. Although, earlier this year (May 2022) Congress did hold a hearing on UFOs that included video footage:

So, who knows? Maybe my skepticism is wasted on, at least, the potential existence of life beyond our little planet. Maybe...they're even popping by SW Michigan to say hello. *insert X-files theme here*

If you're someone who loves all things UFO, then you might want to check out this home in Illinois that actually spins:

This House in Illinois Not Only Looks Like a UFO...it Spins, Too This house in Illinois is one of a kind and, surprisingly, very spacious.