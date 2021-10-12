The Detroit Lions Song that Inspired the Super Bowl Shuffle

Energized by a winning streak, the 1980 Lions cut a record to fire up the team and the fans. This was five years before the Chicago Bears' "Super Bowl Shuffle."

The team earned the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a gold record in the same season. In 1985, on their way to an NFL championship, the Chicago Bears sold half a million copies of "The Super Bowl Shuffle" and just missed the Top 40, charting at #41. The thing is, members of the Detroit Lions football squad had recorded a song five years prior in 1980.

Stop me if you've heard this before, Lions fans. After a dismal 2-14 season, there was hope in the Motor City as the Detroit Lions were suddenly a winning football team. With Billy Sims in the backfield and Eric Hipple under center, the Lions racked up 117 points while holding their opponents to a collective 41 as they dispatched the Rams, Packers, Cardinals, and Vikings in the first four games of the season.

How do you celebrate that achievement, yet keep the momentum going while welcoming new fans to the bandwagon? By recording a song, of course. This is Detroit- the home of Motown: Hitsville USA. Jimmy "Spiderman" Hunter was a safety with the team and he was out front on the mic as the team recorded their own version of Queen's "Another One Bits the Dust."

Are you ready? Are you ready for this? Are you sitting on the edge of your seat? Come and watch the Detroit Lions that no one seems to beat -Another One Bites the Dust

Listen as Spiderman breaks it down 1:47 in, name-checking several players and boasting that the team was going to be World Champions. "Listen to the Lions' roar," he warns. Lions fans already know how this is going to play out. The 1980 team lost the very next game then went 5-7 after the 4-0 start and missed the playoffs.

Another one bites the dust.

h/t Michigan Music History Facebook group

