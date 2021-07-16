Detroit Ranks As One Of The Worst Cities To Garden Naked

Why would anyone want to garden naked, who knows? Whatever rocks your boat or some other part of your body. Depending on who you are please keep it behind closed fences with no ability to see through them. Also, watch out for those misquotes.

A site called lawnstarter.com, I am sure in a bid to get people like me to do exactly what I am doing and that is give them publicity, has put out a list. This list was in honor of World Naked Gardening Day on May 1, did you not know that there was a World Naked Gardening Day, either did I.

While we are in this here are some tips for successful nude gardening:

Be sure to take precautions. You want to make sure that you don’t want to hurt yourself on this holiday, so be sure to take the following precautions: wear sunscreen and/or insect repellent; If you’re a male, be careful using a line trimmer of shears; and wear a protective hat or gloves, if necessary.

Show your neighbors some consideration. While it’s legal in many areas to tend a home garden in the nude, don’t be surprised if some of your neighbors don’t appreciate it too much. If you’re neighbors aren’t enlightened, then take the necessary precautions. Also make sure that it’s legal to garden in the buff in your locality.

Have a good time. Naked gardening is all about freeing yourself from social stigmas and just reconnecting with nature.

Lawnstarter compared the 100 biggest cities in the United States and applied nine metrics. Those factors are:

Nudist Population Legality of Public Nudity Legality of Toplessness Rank in LawnStarter's "Best Cities for Urban Gardening" Report Google Search Interest in "Nudist" and "World Naked Gardening Day" Weather Forecasted Temperature on Naked Gardening Day (May 1) Forecasted Wind Speed on Naked Gardening Day (May 1) Safety Sex Offenders per 100,000 Residents

Here is the list of the Best Cities for Naked Gardening”

Miami, FL Austin, TX Seattle, WA Atlanta, GA Portland, OR Anaheim, CA Orlando, FL Riverside, CA Irvine, CA Santa Ana, CA

Worst Cities for Naked Gardening

91. Oklahoma City, OK

92. Nashville, TN

93. Reno, NV

94. San Antonio, TX

95. Detroit, MI

96. Memphis, TN

97. Indianapolis, IN

98. Fort Wayne, IN

99. Boise, ID

100. Lincoln, NE

Watch out for the mosquitoes or the snapping turtles.