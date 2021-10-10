Fall is the Best Time to Plant These Types Flowers in Michigan

While usually Fall is not at the top of our minds when it comes to preparing for new growth, with the leaves dying and whatnot, but there is something you can do in your garden or around your yard that can actually use the incoming cold weather to your advantage!

Those of you with the greenest of green thumbs probably already know this, but for some of us who are new to the game, this is fascinating.

When to Plant Michigan Wildflowers

Recently, my boyfriend and I moved and we got a few packs of wildflower seeds to make our property all pretty. However, I wanted to look into when is best to plant them.

Apparently, if you want gorgeous blooms of wildflowers next spring/summer, one of the best time to plant them in Michigan is in the late fall!

According to MSU Extention, "For perennial wildflower plantings in Michigan, late fall planting (November-December) is typically the best time to seed. Most native wildflowers require several months of cold temperatures before they will germinate."

They break it down further to say that by getting those seeds in the ground in the fall, "the seeds will be worked into the soil by the freeze-thaw cycle and ready to emerge in the spring."

They also say, though, that planting in November or December (late fall) should be done after a frost kill because it avoids the seeds germinating too early, like how they could in warm, early fall weather (like those 80 degree days we've been having).

It's More Than Just Throwing the Seeds in the Ground

Maybe it's because wildflowers have "wild" in the name, but my understanding was you could just sprinkle them wherever and they kind of just do their own thing.

However, I could not have been more wrong!

Turns out, there are quite a few steps to take, preparations to make and time you have to put into planting them if you want more beautiful results.

In fact, Michigan Wildflower Farm breaks down TEN steps that make for ideal wildflower planting.

From analyzing where you want them, getting the ground ready, cultivating, etc. CLICK HERE for all the information.

While it's not quite time yet to get those wildflowers in the ground, we're getting there friends! For now, you can try to plant those mums (if you haven't killed them yet).