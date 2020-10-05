10 Tips To Prepare Your Plants For Winter

As we get deeper into fall here in Michigan, it means for some frosty nights and that first snowfall can descend on us at any moment.

I remember a few Halloweens being pretty upset having to cover most of my costume with a big, puffy coat and snow boots for trick-or-treating.

It's the time of year where many people are planting fall flowers like mums which are pretty much the last of the pretty plants to go in the ground before winter descends, many trees lose their leaves and everything looks kind of just dead.

There are many different ways to prepare your plants for winter's chill which is why we thought we would put together a list of a few basics to remember!

Luckily, Today shared with all of us a few great tips from pro gardeners like C. L. Fornari of GardenLady.com and Debbie Allen, who wrote "Garden Notes From Muddy Creek: A 12-Month Guide to Tending Ornamental Perennials."

Here's what they had to say:

As someone who does not have the greenest thumb, it is safe to say I do not garden much but always wanted to get into it! Tips like this are great for beginners or they may even teach seasoned gardeners a thing or two.

What are your biggest gardening winter woes? What are some of your home-grown tips and tricks?