Detroit Sports Teams Are Getting Their Own License Plates

If you're a die-hard Pistons, Lions, Tigers, or, like myself, a huge Red Wings fan, you will now be able to show support for our teams on new license plates. Expected to be available by February of 2019, Gov. Rick Snyder signed a law yesterday allowing license plates to bear the logos of the Detroit Tigers, Pistons, Red Wings and Lions, as Fox 17 reports.

Normally when you get a special plate, money towards the plate goes to a curtain cause, and these plates are no different. Revenue from the sports plates will go toward charity funds that are individually run by the four teams. One of the causes supported by the funds are free game tickets for low-income children, youth volunteering and healthy living. Gov. Rick Snyder says this is a great way for the community to “display their support while donating to a worthy cause.” Totally getting my Red Wings plate in March!

