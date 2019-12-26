Detroit Tigers Memorable Moments From 2019 Video Released

The Tigers were the worst team in baseball last year. There were many forgettable moments during the season but also moments that stood out in 2019.

The Detroit Tigers have released their, "Deck The Calls" video of the most memorable moments from 2019.

Home runs, defensive plays and more you can check out the video here. As for the upcoming season, it will be interesting to see if any of their pitching prospects make it to Detroit.

Names like Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning could get a chance to pitch in Detroit this season.

The Tigers will also have the first pick in the MLB Draft in June. Can they finally land a top hitting prospect?

Fans will also get a chance to see if recent free agent pickups, C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop will make an impact.

Still a lot of questions with the team but hopefully they will be better than 2019. Tigers open the 2020 season in Cleveland against the Indians on March 26th.