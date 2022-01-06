Did You Know Michigan Has A Museum Dedicated To Moist Towelettes?

Just when you thought you’d seen it all…here comes something you never thought you’d see (or want to).

In East Lansing, Michigan, John French serves as the production coordinator for Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University.

As a side interest, since the 1990’s, French has also become an avid collector of moist towelettes from around the world. Now, he has so many that he’s been able to turn his office into The Moist Towelette Museum.

It’s there that visitors can gawk in awe and wonder at moist towelettes from Texas, Paris, Tahiti, Russia, Japan, Kuala Lumpur, and a world of other places. Some of them were obtained in-person, others were mailed to him, but they’re all special, wonderous, and…most importantly…moist.

"I think almost everybody collects something," French told Lansing's FOX 47 News Monday. "And it's interesting the different things that people tell me that they collect."

The oldest wipe is from 1983, an old school 'WASH UP!' towelette, and for you cheapskates out there, French also tossed in a recipe for you to make your own moist towelettes:

24 squares white paper towels.

1 cup witch hazel

1 teaspoon glycerine Separate and stack each of the paper towel squares from the roll;

cut each square in half. Place the rectangles in front of you vertically,

fold each rectangle into thirds as though folding a business letter.

Fold each in half as though closing the cover of a book. Combine witch hazel and glycerine. Mix well and pour over towelettes.

Let stand for a few minutes to absorb all of the liquid.

Stack in a lidded plastic container or zip-lock type bag.

And here's something you may not know -- moist towelettes are not just for wiping up your sauce filled fingers after a run in with some barbequed ribs, there's towelettes for all sorts of clean up issues.

There's wipes for denture cleaning, removing tar from shoes or wiping away radioactive contamination (who knew a towelette could prevent radiation poisoning!)

There's even one for office workers to clean up the ink from the ancient typewriter, and smudges from old school carbon paper.

So far, guests from South Dakota to Saudi Arabia have visited his museum…and he has the guestbook to prove it. Don’t want to make the trek, but wanna see the goods? Just click here, and you'll be in the middle of a world of towelettes!