Did You Know? Michigan Held The World Record For Sand Angels

Sand angels are formed using the same arm sweeping motion while lying down as snow angels, so you need a big beach to set the record. And West Michigan has plenty of big beaches.

Back in 2017, in a fund raising effort for Spectrum Health Cancer Center, almost 1400 people showed up at a Ludington beach, in an effort to set the world record for the most sand angels made.

The previous record was set in the country of Wales in the UK. It was a mere 352, so the 1387 who showed up in Ludington would shatter that mark.

So, in June of 2017, the crowd got on their backs and followed the official guidelines for making a sand angel: get on your back, spread your arms and legs and swish them to make wings for a full 15 seconds.

The event was called "Be Someone's Angel", and asked each participant to kick in $20 for the Spectrum Cancer Center. It was part of a "Love Ludington" weekend, meant to foster civic pride.

Mission accomplished!! For both pride and a new world record! A representative from the Guinness Book Of World Records was on hand to verify the new mark, and Michigan, for two whole years, held the World Record for most sand angels made on a beach.

But world records were meant to be broken, and a scant two years later, in November of 2019, on the Gold Coast of Australia, 1624 people showed up to aid farmers in the region, and our short hold on the record for sand angels ended.

But maybe one day, we will rise again from the sands and reclaim the record.

Which leads me to this question: have you ever made a sweat angel? That's when you're sweating profusely, and make a similar mark on the rubberized gym floor. Because I did. Just last night.

What's the world record for that?