What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan 2021?

October is National Pizza Month. Vote for your favorite place to grab a slice in Southwest Michigan.

We're celebrating National Pizza Month by searching for the best pizza joints in our area. For the sake of this poll, we accepted nominations for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties. (More info on late nominations can be found below the poll.)

Voting runs from October 12th-October 25th. What local pizza place will walk away with bragging rights? We'll find out Tuesday, October 26th. But for now, we need your votes below.

Vote and share now. One vote, per person/per day, is permitted. Important Note: Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of Southwest Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.

Our nomination period was October 4th - October 11th. However, if your favorite Southwest Michigan pizza place is not on the list above, you can submit a late nomination below. Please only submit nominations that are NOT already on the list above. Nominations are not counted as votes.

We usually do this pizza poll every October. However, we were forced to cancel the pizza poll for 2020 due to a situation out of our control. Here's what the top 5 looked like when we took your votes in 2019.

#5. Jaspare's - Kalamazoo, Lawton, Vicksburg and Portage #4. Chicago Style Pizza - Portage

#3. Steve's Pizza - Battle Creek

#2. CD's Pizza - Hopkins

#1. Erbelli's - Kalamazoo and Portage