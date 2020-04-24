Direct Care Workers Given Raise by Governor

Kudos to the Michigan Governor for stepping up the pay for the direct care workers who are dealing with the pandemic on the front lines.

According to FOX 17, in an announcement made Thursday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has given a temporary raise of $2 per hour to direct care workers.

Governor Whitmer said, "it has never been more important to care for our most vulnerable residents, and these direct care health workers are risking their lives every day to make sure we continue to flatten the curve. It is our duty as Michiganders to ensure these front line heroes have the financial support they need to continue doing their critical work while caring for themselves and their families."

Part of Whitmers plan is that this move will also better streamline healthcare reporting. A lot of the problems with the coronavirus have been at long term care facilities. The state is looking to better track outbreaks in these types of facilities.

The workers that have been caring for patients between April and June who work for Medicaid funded in home health and long term care workers are the ones who will receive the increase in pay.