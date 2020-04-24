Can Sunlight Or UV Light Kill the COVID-19 Virus; It Appears So

During President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force press conference yesterday Bill Bryan, the head of the science and technology directorate at the Department of Homeland Security, came to the podium and informed us all of some very interesting testing they have been doing.

Mr. Bryan said that they have found in their research that solar light along with high temperatures and humidity have a very “powerful effect” of creating environments less favorable for the virus to survive.

He then released the following chart from the DHS that showed that the COVID-19 virus dies within two minutes in hot summer humidity while on surfaces and a minute and a half while in the air.

Credit DHS and CNP

Mr. Bryan stated:

Coronavirus dies at a much more rapid pace when exposed to sunlight and humidity…The virus dies the quickest in direct sunlight. Isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds.

Mr. Bryan did state that the results from a DHS study were still in the beginning stages and cautioned everyone to continue practicing social distancing and other hygiene measures outlined by the federal government.

President Trump’s response to that data at the press conference was:

And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you're going to test that too. Sounds interesting

Then he raised another possible treatment.

And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that? By injection inside or almost a cleaning. As you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that…So that you're going to have to use medical doctors. But it sounds interesting to me

He then ended with:

So we'll see. But the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute –that's pretty powerful

The “news” is attempting to portray those comments as the President believing that we can inject sunlight into our bodies or drink disinfectants as a cure for COVID-19.

Perhaps he is suggesting we look to see if there is some kind of therapy in which we could use medial safe light procedures or some type of medically safe agents that work like disinfects as a cure for COVID-19.

I gave you his quotes you decide.

Could it be that all of the scientists we have been listening to were wrong to keep us inside and not allow us to go to parks and beaches but still practice social distancing? It appears that not the greatest advice our Governor could have given us and keep us locked in our homes.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595