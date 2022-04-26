Does This Michigan Lake Have A Monster Hiding At The Bottom Of It?

Last summer I got to experience Torch Lake for the first time and it was incredible. It's one thing for someone to describe how clear the water is, but it's another seeing it for yourself.

Located in Northern Michigan Torch Lake Is 19 miles long which makes it Michigan's second-longest inland lake just behind Houghton Lake

Torch Lake is known for its sandbar area, where people like to gather together to drink and have fun in the water. But is there something hiding 285 feet under the surface at the bottom of Torch Lake? One Michigan urban legend says there just might be.

What Is The Torch Lake Monster?

According to Michigan.org somewhere in the deep, clear waters of Torch Lake, the Torch Lake Monster has been preying on unsuspecting visitors and campers of YMCA Camp Hayo-Went-Ha for generations.

What Does The Torch Lake Monster Look Like?

There are several depictions of the Torch Lake Monster. In a song called the Torch Lake Monster, the lyrics say, “One eye is brown, one eye is blue / His body covered all in icky green goo.”

The Torch Lake Monster Song

Another legend speaks of a sea panther, claiming that Torch Lake contains a monster with the head of a cat and the body of a lizard.

There are claims that Dave Foley, a counselor at the YMCA camp in the 1960s and ‘70s, started the Torch Lake Monster myth. Unfortunately, just like with the Loch Ness Monster and Bigfoot, we may never know the truth.

